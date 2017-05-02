May 2 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals expands cpi-444 clinical
collaboration with Genentech
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals - Genentech will manage study
operations for phase 1B/2 trial, which is expected to begin
enrolling patients in second half of 2017
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms were not
disclosed
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Corvus will retain global
development and commercialization rights to CPI-444
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc- expanded its clinical
collaboration with Genentech, a member of Roche Group
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc- anticipated that randomized,
controlled study will enroll up to 65 patients in treatment arm
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: