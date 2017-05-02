May 2 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals expands cpi-444 clinical collaboration with Genentech

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals - Genentech will manage study operations for phase 1B/2 trial, which is expected to begin enrolling patients in second half of 2017

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms were not disclosed

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Corvus will retain global development and commercialization rights to CPI-444

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc- expanded its clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of Roche Group

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc- anticipated that randomized, controlled study will enroll up to 65 patients in treatment arm