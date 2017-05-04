UPDATE 2-Indebted Noble confirms bank loan relief, but skips coupon payment
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
May 4 Cosco Shipping Development Co Ltd :
* Unit and COSCO Mercury entered into 13,500 TEU vessel assignment agreements for assignment of 13,500 TEU shipbuilding contracts
* Consideration payable by COSCO Mercury under 13,500 TEU vessel assignment agreements is estimated to be about $109.7 million
* Unit as assignor and COSCO Mercury entered into 21,000 TEU vessel MOA for assignment of 21,000 teu shipbuilding contracts
* Consideration payable by COSCO Mercury under 21,000 TEU vessel memoranda of agreement is estimated to be about $98.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors