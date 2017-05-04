May 4 Cosco Shipping Development Co Ltd :

* Unit and COSCO Mercury entered into 13,500 TEU vessel assignment agreements for assignment of 13,500 TEU shipbuilding contracts

* Consideration payable by COSCO Mercury under 13,500 TEU vessel assignment agreements is estimated to be about $109.7 million

* Unit as assignor and COSCO Mercury entered into 21,000 TEU vessel MOA for assignment of 21,000 teu shipbuilding contracts

* Consideration payable by COSCO Mercury under 21,000 TEU vessel memoranda of agreement is estimated to be about $98.3 million