BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 26 Cosco Shipping Development Co Ltd
* Says its unit to invest about 1.76 billion yuan ($256.86 million) to subscribe to China Bohai Bank's shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ro8Cqf
($1 = 6.8520 Chinese yuan renminbi)
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.