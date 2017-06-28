BRIEF-Synspira secures $8 mln in funding from private investor
* Secured $8 million in funding from private investor to advance Phase 1 first-in-humans safety study of SNSP113, appoints founding board of directors Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd-
* Entered into insurance services framework agreement with Cosco Shipping Insurance
* Cosco Shipping Insurance will provide vessel-related insurance services to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Secured $8 million in funding from private investor to advance Phase 1 first-in-humans safety study of SNSP113, appoints founding board of directors Source text for Eikon:
* Says it wins auctions for two pieces of land for a combined 157.3 million yuan ($23.20 million)