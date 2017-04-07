April 7 Cosmo Films Ltd

* Cosmo Films Ltd says considered and approved setting up of new production line for specialized polyester film at Aurangabad

* Cosmo Films Ltd says line will require investment of about INR 2.50 billion to be funded through internal accruals and debts

* Cosmo Films Ltd says capacity of line 36,000 mt per annum

* Cosmo Films Ltd says line is scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 of F.Y. 2018-19