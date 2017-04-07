Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 7 Cosmo Films Ltd
* Cosmo Films Ltd says considered and approved setting up of new production line for specialized polyester film at Aurangabad
* Cosmo Films Ltd says line will require investment of about INR 2.50 billion to be funded through internal accruals and debts
* Cosmo Films Ltd says capacity of line 36,000 mt per annum
* Cosmo Films Ltd says line is scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 of F.Y. 2018-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)