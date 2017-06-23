Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co
* Connected transaction disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary
* Unit and Guangdong Zhengji Innovative Industrial Park Development entered into equity transfer agreement
* Cosmo Lady Guangdong Holdings agreed to dispose equity interest, representing 95% of registered capital of CLGIII
* Deal for total consideration of rmb10.8 million
* Expected that group will record gain of about rmb1.6 million from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.