March 31 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* Joh. Berenberg, gossler & co. Kg ("Berenberg") has placed approximately 1.33 million ordinary shares

* Placing shares were placed at a price of 162.00 Swiss francs per share, a 8.3 per cent discount to the previous closing price on 30 March 2017

* Company received 102.8 million Swiss francs proceeds from the transaction Source text - bit.ly/2mUOoTs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)