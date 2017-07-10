BRIEF-Cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 pct in 2017-18 - India auto industry body exec

July 10 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures :

* India auto industry body exec says abrupt policy changes continue to affect long term sustainable growth of industry

* India auto industry body exec says in terms of fy18 outlook, lower inflation, pent up demand will support consumption

* India auto industry body exec-key concerns include high GST cess on hybrid vehicles, changes in policy environment which will affect profitability of carmakers

* India auto industry body exec says cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 percent in 2017-18 due to higher fuel, insurance costs

* India auto industry body exec says government willing to review high gst cess on hybrid vehicles