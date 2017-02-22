Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 Costar Group Inc:
* Costar Group grows 2016 revenue 18%, increases annual net income $88 million and annual ebitda $125 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.92 to $0.97
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.18 to $4.28
* Q4 revenue $218 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.8 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $223 million to $225 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $935 million to $945 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 11 to 13 percent
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $1.0 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $226.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.95, revenue view $948.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Costar Group Inc - qtrly non-gaap net income per share $0.53, gaap loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.