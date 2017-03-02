Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 2 Costco Wholesale Corp:
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports second quarter and year-to-date operating results for fiscal year 2017, february sales results, and plans for membership fee increase
* Q2 Shr $1.17
* Says net sales for quarter increased six percent, to $29.13 billion from $27.57 billion last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Costco Wholesale Corp - effective June 1, 2017, it will increase annual membership fees by $5 for U.S. and Canada Goldstar (individual), business
* Costco Wholesale Corp - will also increase annual membership fees by $5 for business add-on members
* Costco Wholesale Corp - with increase, all U.S. And Canada Goldstar, business and business add-on members will pay an annual fee of $60
* Says total co comparable sales for twelve-week period were up 3%
* Costco Wholesale - annual fees for executive memberships in U.S. And canada to increase from $110 to $120
* Costco Wholesale - effective June 1, maximum annual 2% reward associated with U.S., canada executive membership will increase from $750 to $1,000
* Costco Wholesale Corp - "fee increases will impact around 35 million members, roughly half of them executive members" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
