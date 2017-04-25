BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Costco Wholesale Corp
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports special cash dividend of $7.00 per share and increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Costco Wholesale Corp - aggregate payment will be approximately $3.1 billion
* Costco Wholesale Corp - special dividend will be funded primarily through additional borrowings.
* Costco Wholesale Corp - sets regular quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share, that represents a quarterly increase of 5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.