GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
May 31 Costco Wholesale Corp
* Costco wholesale corporation reports may sales results
* Costco wholesale corp - reported net sales of $9.86 billion for month of may, four weeks ended may 28, increase of 7 percent from similar period last year
* Costco wholesale - for thirty-nine weeks ended may 28, reported net sales of $92.11 billion, an increase of six percent during similar period last year
* Total company comparable sales for 4 weeks ended may 28, 2017 up 4.1 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last