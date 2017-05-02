Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Cotiviti Holdings Inc:
* Cotiviti announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $160.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $157.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $688 million to $700 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA in a range of $266 million - $272 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.