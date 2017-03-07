March 7 Coty Inc

* Coty appoints laurent kleitman as president coty consumer beauty

* Coty inc - esi eggleston bracey, president coty consumer beauty, has decided to leave coty

* Coty inc - bracey will remain with coty for a transition period through end of march

* Coty inc - kleitman will take up his new role on may 15, 2017