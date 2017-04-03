April 3 Coty Inc

* Entered agreement to acquire exclusive long-term global license rights for Burberry beauty luxury fragrances, cosmetics and skincare

* Coty will pay a cash consideration of 130 mln pounds for long-term exclusive global license

* Deal is expected to close in calendar Q4 2017, at which point Coty will buy from Burberry approximately 50 mln pounds of inventory