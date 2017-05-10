May 10 Coty Inc
* Coty Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $2.032 billion
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.94
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenues $ 2,032.1 million versus $ 950.7
million last year
* Coty-On integration of P&G beauty business, co is making
"good progress" and exited transitional services agreement in
North America on May 1
* Coty Inc - expect constant currency net revenue trends in
Q4 excluding younique and GHD to "weaken" sequentially versus Q3
