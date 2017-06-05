China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd:
* For five months ended 31 May 2017, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of about RMB244.22 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: