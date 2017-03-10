BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd :
* Country Garden's Forest City says always planned to sell beyond China and has chosen to bring those plans forward this year
* Says looks to present overview of projects in China and beyond
* Says closed centres to refurbish sales galleries, upgrade marketing materials and retrain sales professionals (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.