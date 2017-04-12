April 12 Countryside Properties Plc:

* Trading statement - H1 2017

* H1 completions up 31% to 1,437 homes (h1 2016: 1,095 homes)

* H1 private average selling price ("asp") reduced by 13% to £440,000 but with underlying sales price growth of 6%

* H1 record private forward order book up 69% at £347.1m (h1 2016: £205.3m)

* H1 partnerships land bank 2 up 1,210 plots to 16,124 plots (h1 2016: 14,914 plots)

* See substantial growth within partnerships supported by a number of successful bids in first half and continuing flow of bid opportunities

* Customer demand, government support and good mortgage availability... Look set to continue for remainder of year