Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 County Bancorp Inc:
* County Bancorp Inc announces first quarter 2017 net income of $2.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Book value per share of $19.06 and tangible book value per share of $18.10 as of March 31, 2017
* Qtrly net interest income $9.2 million versus $6.94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)