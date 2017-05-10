BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Coupa Software Inc:
* Coupa acquires Trade Extensions to broaden cloud platform for business spend
* Coupa Software Inc - coupa is not updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018, which it provided on March 13, 2017
* Coupa Software Inc - Coupa is not updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018, which it provided on March 13, 2017
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.