June 5 Coupa Software Inc:

* Coupa Software reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $172 million to $175 million

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $41.3 million to $41.8 million

* Q1 revenue $41.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.2 million

* Coupa Software Inc - non-gaap net loss per share is expected to be between $0.18 loss and $0.20 loss per share for q2

* Coupa Software Inc - non-gaap net loss per share is expected to be between $0.49 loss and $0.53 loss per share for fy 2018

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $39.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $168.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S