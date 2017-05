April 7 Coupa Software Inc

* Coupa Software Inc - entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Coupa Software - under deal, agreed to purchase substantially all of issued, outstanding capital stock held by shareholders of trade extensions tradeext

* Coupa software - to pay aggregate consideration of $45 million at closing of deal of which $41 million to be paid in cash, $4 mln in shares of co's common stock Source text:(bit.ly/2ohvshb) Further company coverage: