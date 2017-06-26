BRIEF-Major Holdings notes unusual price and increase in trading volume in its shares
* Notes decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
June 26 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says 181.6 million shares held by controlling shareholder Meng Kai, representing 22.7 percent of issued share capital, have been frozen in order by local court
* Proposed Disposal Of 60 pct Equity Interest In Copthorne Hotel Qingdao Co Ltd