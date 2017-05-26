BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Neustar Inc
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* says court of appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017
* Says court of appeals denied company's petition for review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.