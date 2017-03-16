BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 16 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:
* The Commercial Court no. 1 in Madrid agreed on opening of liquidation phase under insolvency proceedings of OHL wholly owned unit, Cercanias Mostoles Navalcarnero SA (Cemonasa) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION