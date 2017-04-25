April 25 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* says court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on
proposed acquisition of Romanian companies
* says court also announced appointment of independent
supervisory director who will have exclusive authority to decide
on the nature, size, content and timing of the information that
the Company must provide to its shareholders in relation to the
transaction
* EGM had planned on approving proposed acquisition of Bet
Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and
Slot Arena S.R.L. by two Fortuna subsidiaries
* target companies owned by Fortuna's majority shareholder
Penta Investments
* group of shareholders advised by Templeton had filed
injunction to halt proposed acquisition
