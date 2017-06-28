BRIEF-Chellarams forms JV with DMK Group to grow dairy exposure in Nigeria
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
June 28 Courts Asia Ltd-
* Proposed final dividend of 1.29 singapore cents per share
* Revenue down 5% to s$740.5 million in fy16/17
* Net profit for fy16/17 was reported at s$23.7 million against restated profit for fy15/16 at s$6.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 Drinks giant Coca-Cola said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the South African government on a package of conditions as it finalises the purchase of a controlling 54.5 percent stake in its joint Africa venture with ABInBev.