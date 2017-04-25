BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Covanta Holding Corp
* Covanta Holding Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results and affirms 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $404 million versus I/B/E/S view $403.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Covanta Holding Corp says company affirmed guidance for 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.41
* Covanta Holding Corp - remain on track with full year outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.