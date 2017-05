March 2 Covanta Holding Corp :

* Announces pricing of senior notes due 2025

* Says pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Notes will be issued at 100% of par value, with a coupon of 5.875%

* Interest on notes is payable semiannually on January 1 and July 1, beginning on July 1, 2017; notes will mature on July 1, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: