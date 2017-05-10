May 10 Covenant Transportation Group Inc :

* Covenant Transportation Group announces unfavorable court decision and impact on previously reported first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Covenant Transportation Group Inc- reviewing its options regarding further appeals.

* Covenant Transportation- increased reserve will result in net loss of about $39 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share for quarter ended March 31, 2017