April 20 Covenant Transportation Group Inc -

* Covenant Transportation Group announces first quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $158.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Covenant Transportation Group -qtrly freight revenue of $140.1 million (excludes revenue from fuel surcharges), a decrease of 3.1% compared with q1 of 2016