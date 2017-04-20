Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Covenant Transportation Group Inc -
* Covenant Transportation Group announces first quarter financial and operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $158.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Covenant Transportation Group -qtrly freight revenue of $140.1 million (excludes revenue from fuel surcharges), a decrease of 3.1% compared with q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation