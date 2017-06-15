A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 15 Coweaver Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 17.9 billion won worth of facilities to expand business scale
* Says investment period from June 15 to Oct. 31, 2018
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/C7HCfj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA