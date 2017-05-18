BRIEF-India's Adlabs Entertainment approves allotment of about 1.2 mln shares
* Says approved allotment of about 1.2 million shares each at issue price of INR 95 per share
May 18 Cowell E Holdings Inc
* Lee Dong Goo has been appointed as an executive director
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved allotment of about 1.2 million shares each at issue price of INR 95 per share
BERLIN, June 20 Continental said on Tuesday it would join a self-driving platform developed by BMW , Intel and Mobileye with the German auto parts and tyre maker handling integration of components and software.