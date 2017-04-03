April 3 Cowen Group Inc
* Cowen Group announces acquisition of convergex
* Cowen Group Inc says expects acquisition to be accretive
to economic income per share and return on tangible common
equity in 2018
* Cowen Group Inc - deal for a total consideration, less
certain closing adjustments, of $116 million in cash and cowen
common stock
* Cowen Group Inc says transaction price will be adjusted
based on tangible book value of convergex at time of closing
* Majority of transaction is to be conducted through cash on
Cowen's balance sheet and excess cash from convergex at closing
* Cowen Group Inc - Convergex transaction is not contingent
on closing of terms of strategic partnership between Cowen and
China Energy Company Limited
