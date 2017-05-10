BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:
* CP announces intention to launch new share repurchase program and increases dividend by 12.5 percent
* CP announces intention to launch new share repurchase program and increases dividend by 12.5 percent
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - NCIB is scheduled to commence on May 15, 2017 and is due to terminate on May 14, 2018
* Canadian Pacific Railway - board declared quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share, an increase of 12.5 percent to previous dividend of $0.50 per share
* Canadian Pacific Railway- tsx accepted notice to implement ncib to purchase, for cancellation, up to 4.4 million shares or about 3 percent of public float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.