BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir recommends dividend of RUB 3.48/shr for 2016
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 3.48 PER SHARE FOR 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rbTpWC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 24 C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd
* Fy net profit $260.3 million versus $267.6 million
* Fy revenue $5.28 billion versus $5.13 billion
* Board has proposed a final dividend per share of hk$0.016
* "Maintain a cautious outlook for 2017"
* "Animal protein prices in both of our operating markets - china and vietnam - have started to regress"
* "Market condition in Q4 of 2016 is expected to extend into 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago