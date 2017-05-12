May 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP, TCRC-MWED reach tentative, five-year agreement

* Canadian pacific- Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance Of Way Employees Division today announced have reached a tentative five-year agreement

* Details of agreement will be presented to TCRC-MWED for ratification by union's leadership