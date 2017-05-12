BRIEF-Tag Oil says ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, were 4,143 mboe
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
May 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:
* CP, TCRC-MWED reach tentative, five-year agreement
* Canadian pacific- Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance Of Way Employees Division today announced have reached a tentative five-year agreement
* Details of agreement will be presented to TCRC-MWED for ratification by union's leadership
* Turkish Airlines signs with Jeppesen to optimize navigation capabilities