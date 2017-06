June 5 CPI Aerostructures Inc

* CPI Aerostructures- ‍entered into long term, follow-on contract with Sikorsky, to provide structural assemblies and kits for S-92 helicopter program​

* CPI Aerostructures Inc - ‍each deliverable item has been manufactured by CPI Aero for S-92 helicopter under a contract awarded in 2011​