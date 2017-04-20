April 20 CPI Card Group Inc-

* CPI Card Group announces ceo retirement plan and succession process

* Steve Montross will be retiring from his position as president and chief executive officer

* CPI Card Group Inc - board will implement succession plan and immediately begin search for a new ceo with assistance of leading executive search firm

* CPI Card Group - montross will continue to serve as president and ceo through earlier of date on which company appoints a successor or december 31, 2017