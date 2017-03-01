BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 1 CPI Card Group Inc:
* CPI Card Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $67.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CPI Card Group - for 2017, expect U.S. Debit and credit migration from magnetic stripe cards to EMV cards to continue, but at lower volumes
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees 2017 net sales between $315 million and $340 million
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees FY gaap earnings per share between $0.22 and $0.32
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.35 and $0.46
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $333.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million