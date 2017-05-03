BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 CPI Card Group Inc
* CPI Card Group Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $56 million versus i/b/e/s view $58.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.46
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.32
* Sees fy 2017 sales $315 million to $340 million
* Cpi Card Group Inc says announces quarterly dividend of $0.045 per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $322.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.