June 30 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* Dgap-News: Cpi Property Group: Cpi Property Group Raises Eur 51.5 Million and Issues 515 Million New Shares.

* ‍New Shares Were Subscribed by Current Shareholder Ravento s.a r.l., an Entity Closely Associated With Mr. Radovan vítek​

* ‍CORPORATE SHARE CAPITAL THUS INCREASED TO EUR 831.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)