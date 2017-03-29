March 29 CPI Property Group SA:

* Announces subsidiaries of CPI Property Group have successfully acquired the high-quality retail portfolio of predominantly 11 shopping centres located in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania with a total leasable area of approximately 265 thousand sqm (the "Portfolio") from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors

* The Portfolio consists of major shopping centres Olympia Plzeň and Nisa Liberec in the Czech Republic, Ogrody in Poland, Polus and Campona in Hungary and Felicia in Romania; multifunctional complexes Zlatý Anděl in Prague and Andrássy Complex in Budapest; and two Interspar stores in Hungary

* Bank financing has been arranged through several loans at a total of 440 million euros ($473.26 million), with CPI Property Group providing remaining amount from its own funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)