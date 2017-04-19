April 19 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc :

* Cps announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $107.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consumer portfolio services inc - annualized net charge-offs for q1 of 2017 were 7.91 pct of average owned portfolio as compared to 7.57 pct for q1 of 2016