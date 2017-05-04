May 4 Computer Programs And Systems Inc

* Cpsi announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $64.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Computer Programs And Systems Inc- quarterly bookings of $23.5 million

* Computer Programs And Systems Inc - expect revenue from $3.1 million trubridge contract to be recognized beginning in July of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: