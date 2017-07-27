FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-CRA International Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cra International Inc

* Charles river associates (cra) reports results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Cra international inc - revenue guidance is increased for fiscal 2017

* Cra international inc qtrly gaap and non-gaap revenue grew 13.3% and 13.4%, respectively, year over year to $93.6 million

* Cra international inc says reaffirming fy 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin in range of 15.8% to 16.6%

* Cra international inc says increasing its fiscal 2017 guidance for non-gaap revenue to range of $360 million to $370 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $354.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $88.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

