Feb 21 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
:
* Cracker barrel reports results for second quarter fiscal
2017 and reaffirms earnings guidance for fiscal 2017
* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85
* Q2 earnings per share $2.19
* Q2 revenue $772.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $780.8
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $8.10 to $8.25
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $2.95 billion
* Cracker barrel old country store inc - compared to prior
year q2, q2 comparable store restaurant sales increased 0.6%
* Cracker barrel old country store inc - company now expects
total revenue of approximately $2.95 billion for 2017
* Cracker barrel old country store inc - company now expects
comparable store restaurant sales of between 0.5% and 1.0% for
2017
* Cracker barrel old country store inc - company now
expects comparable store retail sales of approximately down 2.0%
for 2017
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $125
million
* Cracker barrel old country store inc - expects
depreciation expense between $85 million and $87 million in 2017
* Cracker barrel old country store inc - company expects
food commodity deflation of approximately 4.0% for year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.28, revenue view $2.98
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: