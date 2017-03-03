UPDATE 2-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
March 3 Action SA:
* Court in Cracow announces insolvency of the company's unit SFK Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
LONDON, May 28 London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.