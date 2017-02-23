BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
Feb 23 Craft Brew Alliance Inc:
* Craft Brew Alliance Inc says reschedules Q4 and full year 2016 investor conference call and form 10-k filing to March 13, 2017
* Craft Brew Alliance Inc says allowing more time for independent audit in light of changes in its contractual relationship with Anheuser-Busch
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018